LU classes canceled Wednesday

Many areas of the Lamar University campus are currently without electrical power. Due to this service interruption, all classes scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, have been cancelled.

Employees in those facilities without electrical service or air conditioning may be relocated temporarily or be given administrative leave at their supervisor’s discretion. All employees will be expected to return to work once service is restored, which is expected by noon.

Students and employees should monitor the university website and email for updates.

— Lamar University