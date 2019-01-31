LU presents: Healthy eating seminars at Elmo Willard Library

The Elmo Willard Branch Library is embarking on a partnership with Lamar University’s Joanne Gay Dishman School of Nursing to bring a series of presentations on eating healthy to the community. Nursing and nutrition student, Jennifer Walls will be the lead presenter. Lamar University feels she is well versed on the topic to make an impact on the community.

The topics and dates include

Fresh Starts on Feb. 16

Soul Food: Change is Good on March 2

Breakfast for Success on March 16

Snacks and Healthy Eating Habits on April 6

Lunch on the Go on April 20

All presentations will take place at 1 p.m. on a Saturday.

Each topic will include a presentation and demonstrations. Recipes will be distributed and samples can be tasted. At the end of each presentation there will be a drawing of a cooking related item donated by a local retail store. The door prize will be announced and displayed in the library two weeks before the presentation. Please be advised that the tickets for the drawing will be distributed at the beginning of the presentation. The winner must be present for the entire presentation to be eligible.

Registration is recommended since there will be a limited number of seats available. Please call (409) 892-4988