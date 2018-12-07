Lufkin teen indicted on Beaumont man's murder

A Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments against Danyell Seawright, 17, of Lufkin, in the shooting death of Olajuwon Vaughns on Wednesday, Dec. 5.According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police officers responded to Autumn Oaks apartments on Eastex Freeway on July 24. Upon their arrival, they found 23-year-old Vaughns suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Responding Beaumont EMS pronounced Vaughns dead at the scene. A tip to detectives revealed two black males involved in the shooting were driving northbound on Highway 69 in a 2003 GMC Yukon. Video surveillance from a gas station in Kountze shows the suspect vehicle with two occupants allegedly discarding evidence from the crime scene some 20 minutes following the crime. Two witnesses positively identified Seawright as one of the individuals driving the vehicle shortly after the murder. Seawright was stopped in the vehicle a short time later.