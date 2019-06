The Lumberton Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a man that burglarized the Dollar Tree store located at 725 N. Main St.

LPD said a white male entered the store in the early morning hours of May 28 and utilized a grinder to break into the store's safe.

Anyone with information to the burglar's identity or knowledge of the crime is asked to contact LPD Sgt. K. Powell at (409) 755-3400 or kpowell [at] lumbertonpd [dot] com.