Lumberton police search for hit and run driver

Lumberton police are asking for anyone with any information or who may have witnessed an accident to come forward, the department posted on their Facebook page on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 12 about 11:25 a.m., an auto accident occurred on top of the US 69 overpass at the US 69 / US 96 split for the Kountze / Silsbee exit. A silver Toyota Corolla was struck in the rear by possibly a white truck as both were traveling north and took the US 69 exit. The driver of the truck failed to stop and render aid. This truck should have extensive front end damage.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident, should contact Sgt. K. Powell at (409) 755-2650 or kpowell [at] lumbertonpd [dot] com or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

- Lumberton Police Department