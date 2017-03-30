Lumberton police search for missing teen

Police in Lumberton, with assistance from the FBI and Texas Rangers, are searching for a 14-year-old girl believed to have run away from home, Lumberton Police Department Chief Danny Sullins confirmed.

Alyssa Suzette Puffer was last seen Wednesday, March 22, in Lumberton. Alyssa is approximately 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to PL8PIC, www.pl8pic.com, Alyssa has different colored eyelashes on each eye, one blonde and one black, but uses mascara to make both black.

Police were looking for a man in a photograph on Facebook but have since removed his photo from the page.

Anyone with information on Alyssa's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (409) 755-2650.