Lutcher Theater commemorates reaching of 1 million patrons

Lutcher Theater commemorates the milestone of reaching 1 million patrons attending Lutcher events during the 39th Season with a "Thanks A Million" celebration at Finding Neverland on Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m.

In honor of the momentous triumph the Lutcher staff invites all Finding Neverland patrons to enjoy the festivities including pre-show lobby entertainment, special treats served at intermission, and the chance to win incredible prizes.

The “Thanks A Million” celebration is an evening for the Lutcher to share the excitement of the milestone with patrons and extend appreciation to the many who purchased tickets since 1980 when the theater opened.

"All at the Lutcher Theater would like to extend the most sincere appreciation to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana for making us your home for Incredible Events for 39 Seasons,” said Managing Director Lynae Sanford said. “A million thanks for a million patrons.”

Based on the critically acclaimed Academy Award winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters – Peter Pan. The musical is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs. It’s proof that you never really have to grow up.

Tickets are $55-$70 and can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by phone at (409) 886-5535.

Patrons attending April 12 can participate in a dog food drive benefitting the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Hill's Science Diet, Pedigree or Purina dog food or gift cards will be accepted April 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Lutcher Theater box office located at 707 W. Main Ave. in Orange.