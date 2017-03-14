Lyft launches in Beaumont

Lyft launched in Beaumont on March 9, following Uber's launch last year.

"We're thrilled to bring Lyft to Beaumont so that locals and visitors have more safe, reliable transportation options," said Lyft spokesperson Katie Avinger. "As the country’s fastest-growing rideshare platform, Lyft continues to differentiate and win people over through its brand and positive in-car experience. Many drivers and passengers have voiced that they prefer Lyft because the overall ride experience is more welcoming and enjoyable."

More than 700,000 drivers earn either a primary or supplemental income with Lyft, according to the release. Drivers are able to set their own schedules, just like with Uber.

Lyft is the only rideshare platform to allow tips, according to the release, which says that Lyft drivers have received more than $150 million total in tips.

Interested drivers can visit the “Drive with Lyft” page to learn more about joining the Lyft community.

How Lyft Works:

Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there.

Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point.

Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.

To celebrate coming to Beaumont, Lyft is offering new passengers a discount. Use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off your first Lyft ride anywhere.

See previous story here: Ride-sharing programs garner Beaumont approval