Magnolia ISD raises just shy of $55,000 to help with LCM recovery

Representatives from Magnolia ISD visited Little Cypress-Mauriceville administrators Thursday morning, Dec. 14 with more than just well-wishes for a speedy recovery from Hurricane Harvey, the district announced in a release.

They also brought books, dresses for the high school choir and a check for the funds raised by the Magnolia District, its students, staff and community for just under $54,855, LCM CISD spokesperson Sherry Combs said in a statement.

Shortly after Harvey and the devastating floods cleared out of southeast Texas, Magnolia ISD’s Communication Director, Denise Meyers, called LCM to offer assistance. Their plan was to begin a partnership with the LCM District to help with recovery efforts.

Ms. Meyers and videographer Robert Patty visited LCM campuses where students were attending half-day classes and interviewed students and staff about their Harvey experiences. These video clips were turned into public service announcements and posted on Magnolia’s website, Facebook and the Harvey Recovery Partnership webpage. (http://magnoliacares.org)

This effort was supported throughout the district.

"We are blessed as a district and our community has been so supportive of helping some of our teachers and staff get back on their feet after Harvey,"Magnolia ISD Superintendent Dr. Todd Stephens said in a statement, kicking off the campaign. "Now is our turn to support a district that has a long recovery process ahead of them this year."

During their visit on Thursday, LCM principals shared their campus stories with Dr. Stephens, Ms. Meyers, Jason Bullock, Assistant Superintendent and Chris Hinkelman, Superintendent’s Secretary. A few common themes were shared by all; overwhelming support by parents and community, staff from different campuses developing partnerships and learning from one another, and optimism about the future for their students and schools.

One principal shared a student’s reaction when hearing what Magnolia was doing for LCM. “Let’s do that for someone else!” Paying it forward is alive and well in Texas and throughout the United States. The thousands who have donated so much toward LCM CISD’s recovery is proof of that.

Photos:

From left, Dr. Jason Bullock, Ms. Chris Hinkelman, Ms. Stacey Brister, Dr. Todd Stephens, Mr. Greg Perry and Ms. Denise Meyers.

Magnolia ISD Director of Communications Denise Meyers and Superintendent Todd Stephens present checks to LCM Assistant Superintendent Greg Perry for $54,855.

- LCM CISD