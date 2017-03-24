The Jefferson County Narcotics Taskforce, with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspector, conducted an controlled delivery operation March 22 that uncovered a large quantity of mail order drugs and arrested a Port Neches woman during the sting, reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to JCSO, investigators identified a package they believed contained synthetic drugs that was to be delivered to a residence in Port Neches. Investigators tested the contents of the package, and they tested positive for the chemicals used in the synthetic drugs.

Jefferson County Narcotics Taskforce and the United States Postal Inspector conducted a controlled delivery to the residence. The package was delivered to the named person on the package, Lanay Holmes.

Deputies and the Inspector then spoke to Holmes, who gave the consent to search the residence. They reportedly found the package with the synthetic drugs, which had been delivered as part of the operation. The synthetic drugs were ordered from China and have a street value of approximately $35,000, according to JCSO.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for possession of a controlled substance.