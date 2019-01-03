Major accident at Orange travel center

Orange police officers were dispatched to the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 10 on Dec. 29 at about 4:45 a.m. concerning a major accident.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2014 Chevrolet truck driven by a 41-year-old Sulphur man had collided with two parked vehicles. The first vehicle struck was a 2014 Toyota Corolla occupied by two women, ages 37 and 38, from Lockhart, Texas. The 37-year-old was transported to St. Elizabeth via ambulance, while the 38-year-old was flown to the hospital.

The second vehicle struck was a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by a 54-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, both from Pasadena, Texas. They suffered minor injuries and did not seek further treatment.

The driver of the 2014 Chevrolet was issued a citation for failure to control speed. The conditions of the injured are unknown at this time.