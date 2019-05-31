Man accused of stabbing relative

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on May 28, 2019 - 9:00am
Man accused of stabbing relative

The Port Arthur Police Department respondedf to a residence in the 3900 block of Seventh Street on Friday, May 24, just before 10 p.m. 

Arriving officers found a 46-year-old black male had been stabbed numerous times by a family member. He was tranported to St. Elizabeth where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect was located following the incident and arrested for aggravated assault. The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

