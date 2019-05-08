Man arrest for shooting ex's boyfriend

In the early morning hours of May 7, Beaumont police officers received a call to Bedford Townhomes regarding a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man inside the apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported by Beaumont EMS to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

BPD's preliminary investigation showed the victim was at his girlfriend's residencce when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Sherman Wyckoff, 24, of Beaumont, arrived to retrieve personal items at about 5 a.m. Wyckoff entered the home where he shot the victim multiple times.

He fled the scene but was later found and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of publication, he was being held at Jefferson County Correctional Facility.