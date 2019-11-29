Man arrested after allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old

On Nov. 13, a Port Arthur man was arrested on two charges of injury to a child, according to a Nov. 22 press release from PAPD.

Investigators arrested Kendrick Deshawn Bailey, 26, before transporting him to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he’s being held on bonds of $250,000 and $500,000. Bailey is believed to have assaulted a 3-year-old child, who was listed in critical condition on Nov. 13.

This Incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division

with PAPD.