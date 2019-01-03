Man arrested for alleged murder

A man was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor the night of Saturday, Dec. 29 in the area of Kenneth and Woodrow Avenue in Beaumont.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, after police responded to the area in reference to a shooting witnesses reported that the suspect, 35-year-old Brian Terrell Rollins, was still in the area. Officers were able to locate and detain the suspect, as well as a firearm. A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance between neighbors escalated to a shooting in which the victim, identified as Kendra Leday, was pronounced deceased. Rollins was placed under arrest for murder and transported to the Jefferson County Jail after speaking with detectives.