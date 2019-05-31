Man arrested in connection with teen's death

A Port Arthur man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old outside a convenience store that took place Wednesday, May 22, at about 10:30 p.m.

Port Arthur officers were called to the business in the 200 block of Gulfway Drive in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers immediately located the juvenile victim and determined he had been shot and died on scene as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Ashton Jherimiah Robertson in connection to the teen's death. Robertson was arrested for tampering with evidence and is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond. PAPD says no other charges are pending against Robertson at this time.