Man confesses to 2015 murder

According to information from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 6, 30-year-old Arthur Ray Rogers Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering 31-year-old Joshua Jerome Green on May 11, 2015. This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird. Rogers has not yet been sentenced for the crime, but he is awaiting his fate while in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail, where he has been held since Aug. 15.

Information presented by the prosecuting agency details that officers responded to a shooting call at Liberia Park in the 2300 block of Barbra Lynn Street in Beaumont that May day in 2015 to find Green already deceased from gunshot wounds.

“An eyewitness to the crime stated that he witnessed defendant Rogers parked in an older Buick down the street from the park,” Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham’s office reported. “He saw Rogers retrieve a gun from the trunk and walk toward the park.

“A second witness stated that he rode with Joshua Green to the park. The witness stayed in the car while Green exited and walked to the back of the car to meet someone. The witness heard gunfire and drove off. He drove to Mr. Green’s mother’s house and brought her to the scene. Other witnesses who did not give their names gave officers the street name of ‘Juicy’ as the shooter.”

“Juicy” is identified by the district attorney’s office as Arthur Rogers’ street name.