Man in critical condition after altercation

At about 12:30 a.m. Julyy 5, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of 11th Avenue in referencce to a man who was bleeding profusely.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a black male victim had sustained a large cut to his arm during an altercation with another man. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital where he underwent surgery for the injury. As of publication, the victim was listed in critical condition.

Officers searched a vast area in an atteempt to locate the original crime scene, which was discovered about four blocks away at 4040 Gulfway Drive. Officers also found the suspect at the location. He was taken into custody and interviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division. The crime was currently under investigation by PAPD's CID.