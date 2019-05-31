Man in custody for brutal beating of officer

Following a late night assault of a Sour Lake police officer and subsequent theft of the officer's patrol vehicle on Monday, May 28, one man has been arrested.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said after an hours-long manhunt, a 45-year-old suspect who is accused of a brutal assault that left Sour Lake Officer William McKeon in an induced coma is now in custody.

Around 8:30 p.m. Davis said McKeon responded to a call at a Valero gas station on Highway 326 regarding a man loitering, later identified as Bradley Joseph Pruitt, of Kentucky. The responding officer was attacked and the alleged attacker began banging the officer's head on the ground causing massive injuries. Following the assault, the suspect stole McKeon's patrol vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later at a ranch located off the highway.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before dawn Tuesday morning and was transported to the Hardin County Jail. Pruitt was formally charged Tuesday, May 29, for multiple crimes, including aggravated assault of a public servant, taking weapon from an officer, evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of aggravated assault. Pruitt's bonds total $4 million.

Following the attack, McKeon was transported to a Beaumont hospital where a CT scan showed numerous facial fractures. He was listed in critical but stable condition. He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries for the traumatic head injuries he sustained.