Man drowns, woman survives days in water

After getting an ATV stuck in high water while traversing an area near CR 701 near Buna, an elderly man was killed but his female caretaker was able to survive nearly two days in the water.

According to information from Texas Parks and Wildlife, on Wednesday the pair became stranded in the high water caused by the elevated Neches River. The man drowned Wednesday, but the woman was able to hold onto the ATV until she was found Friday morning by a passing boater.

She was transported to a Beaumont hospital for treatment for her prolonged exposure to the river waters. The man's body was recovered by Jasper County Sheriff's deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.