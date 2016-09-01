Man falls to death from Sabine Pass rig

An oil worker died after he fell from the Sovereign Explorer rig in Sabine Pass on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Washburn of the Port Arthur Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9 a.m. after information was received that an individual may have fallen off the oil rig into the water.

Washburn said the man, identified as 40-year-old Ramiro Ayala of Port Arthur, worked for Environmental Remediation Services Inc. ERSI is a New York-based company that performs demolition, decontamination and decommissioning services and has a management office in Houston. The Sovereign Explorer was in the process of being dismantled when the accident occurred, Washburn said.

The PAFD dive team recovered Ayala’s body around 3 p.m., Washburn said. The cause of death will be determined by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard were also present to assist. OSHA has been contacted, Washburn said. Ayala was married and had four children, he said.