Man found in shot in roadway

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on October 30, 2019 - 8:18am
At about 10 p.m., Oct. 29, Port Arthur police officers were called to the area of Eighth Street and Stillwell Boulevard in reference to a "man down" in the roadway. Officers found a black male in the road with a gunshot wound ot his torso. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment of his injuries. 

The case is under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact PAPD at (409) 983-8600 or report the information anonymously through Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

