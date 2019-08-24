Man found in Vidor canal identified

Submitted by Jennifer Johnson on August 23, 2019 - 1:46pm
John Virden Lewis

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll reports that officers have identified a deceased man found in a canal as that of 47-year-old John Virden Lewis of Vidor.          

Carroll reports that Lewis was found Tuesday, Aug. 20, at approximately 5:37 p.m., when the Vidor Police Department received a call from an individual in reference to a body floating in the canal near S. Main and Greathouse Road. 

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton ordered an autopsy. Aug. 23, Carroll reported that Lewis’ tentative cause of death is drowning. 

“We are awaiting finalized autopsy results and toxicology results,” the police chief reported.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow