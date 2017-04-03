Man gets 35 years in Port Arthur home burglary

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced April 3 that Wilbert Anthony Frank, 29, of Port Arthur was sentenced to 35 years for home invasion burglary and assault of a Port Arthur family.

Prior coverage from 2017: Port Arthur man pleads guilty to attacking elderly couple, son with frying pan during home invasion

Frank entered a home and severely beat an elderly couple and their adult son, a disabled veteran, on Nov. 4, 2014.

All three victims suffered severe injuries and required hospitalization. After fleeing in the family’s car with several electronic items, Frank was arrested the next day.

The stolen electronics were located in a parking lot of a Port Arthur restaurant the day after the incident. Port Arthur police officers discovered fingerprints matching Frank’s on the stolen items. In the course of the investigation, the victim’s debit card was found in Frank’s bedroom.

DNA from the victims was also located on the defendant’s shoes.

Prosecutor Luke Nichols stated, “This family lived a nightmare that will stay with them the rest of their lives. We are lucky they all survived this brutal attack.”

Judge Raquel West sentenced Frank to 35 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice following a guilty plea.

This case was investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Crime Lab.

- Jefferson County District Attorney's Office