Man indicted after assaulting ex

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Beaumont man for burglary of a habitation after breaking in and assaulting his ex at her home.

According to the probable cause affidavit of Beaumont Police Officer A. Garcia, the Beaumont Police Department was dispatched to a home located on Lawrence Drive on Saturday, March 31. Dispatch told responding officers Ronnie Arline was chasing his former girlfriend through her residence with a firearm. By the time officers arrived, the perpetrator had left the home.

The victim advised that she and her girlfriend were asleep when Arline allegedly forced his way into the residence by kicking in the door. The affidavit states Arline attempted to assault the victim's girlfriend, which the victim intervened by striking Arline with a metal decoration from the bedroom wall. The victim also reported seeing something resembling a firearm in Arline's hand.

The confrontation then led to the kitchen where Arline is accused of grabbing the victim's throat and striking her. The victim was able to get away and grab hold of a kitchen knife to fight back, cutting him several times in self defense.

Police found obvious forced entry, signs of a physical disturbance, blood on the floor and blood on the victim as they examined the scene.

Arline was found shortly after at Baptist Hospital suffering from seveeral lacerations to his face. After he was treated, Arline was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.