Man killed at Beaumont hotel

A Houston man was killed at the 11th Street Days Inn location Friday, May 24.

Beaumont police officers were called to the hotel just before 6 a.m. in reference to gunshots. Arriving officcers found a deceased Hispanic male, identified as Jose Manuel Valles-Santos, 27, and a wrecked vehicle at the location.

Through their investigation, officers determined the victim was about to leave for work when a black male tried to rob him with a handgun. Following an argument between the two, the suspect shot the victim and stole his vehicle. The suspect struck another vehicle in the parking lot and continued to flee north on 11th Street.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at St. Helena and Gill and a man matching the suspect's description was observed walking away from the truck. The suspect had a gun in his hands as he attempted to evade officers, which he attempted to discard. He was taken into custody near Leight and St. Helena and identifieda s 19-year-old Port Arthur resident De'marcus Micah Williams.

He was charged with capital murder and attempted robbery and is currently being held for bonds totalling $6 million at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.