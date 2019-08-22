Man killed near Arkema plant

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were responded to a call to an area near the Arkema plant located in the 2800 block of Gulf States Road in Beaumont on Aug. 21, at about 12:30 a.m.

Deputies, the Beaumont Fire Department and EMS arrived at the scene and found a 39-year-old Union Pacific Railway employee had been pinned between two railway tank cars. He was pronounced dead at th scene by Justice of the Peace Ransom Jones and an autopsy was ordered. The man was idetnfied as Travis Andrepont of Louisiana.

The National Transit Safety Board, as well as the Union Pacific Railway Police Department were notified. JCSO is conducting the death investigation.