Man killed tracking down burglars

The Beaumont Police Department repsonded to the 6800 block of Madrid on Thursday, April 11, at about 10:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Upon their arrival, they located 37-year-old Anthony Wilson, of Beaumont, laying near the roadway. Responding EMS pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed three black male suspects committed a number of auto burglaries in the Dowlen West Neighborhood, including at Wilson's home. Investigators believe the victim attempted to confront the suspects in the 6800 block of Madrid, which resulted in Wilson's death. The suspects stole his truck following the shooting, and it was found abandoned a short time later in the 400 block of Norwalk.

Detectives are asking anyone living in the Dowlen West Neighborhood to check their home security and doorbell cameras between 8 and 10 p.m.. Additionally, BPD is asking anyone living in the Aerlia area to check the surveillance systems between 10 and 11 p.m.as this is the area the abandoned vehicle was located. BPD has released video of suspects on their Facebook and Twitter pages. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).