Man pleads to sexual assault of three young sisters

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Aug. 20 that Charles Grant, 52, of Beaumont, pled guilty to three cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Judge Raquel West followed the plea agreement between the state and Grant and sentenced Grant to 45 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Evidence to be presented in the case contends that on Nov. 12, 2017, an 8-year-old female returned home after an outing with Grant. The victim’s mother noticed something wrong with the child and asked her what happened. The victim made an outcry to her mother that Grant had sexually abused her earlier that day. The mother then questioned her other children, a 9-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, and they also made outcries of previous sexual abuse by Grant.

The mother then took the victims to Baptist Hospital for a forensic medical exam, and police were notified. The 8-year-old female had an acute injury to her anus. All three victims were later interviewed at the Garth House where they disclosed details regarding their ongoing abuse. Based on information provided by the victims during their interviews, detectives with the Beaumont Police Department obtained a search warrant for a storage unit where Grant had been taking the victims. Upon executing the search warrant, detectives found evidence of sexual abuse including panties, condoms, and a pallet on the floor.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Hobbs Duchamp and investigated by Detective Darrell Lebeouf with the Beaumont Police Department. Grant was originally indicted for three cases of continuous sexual abuse of a child on May 30, 2018. The plea agreement reached between the State and Grant allowed him to plead guilty to three first-degree felony offenses of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The agreement allowed the victims to avoid testifying at trial, which can further traumatize victims. The plea also ensures that Grant will never be able to harm another child.

Grant must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole at 73 years old in 2040. However, parole is not a guarantee, according to the DA’s office, and sex offenders typically serve a greater percentage of their sentence than other offenders.

Upon release, Grant must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.