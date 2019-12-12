Man robs woman, assaults man, gets arrested

On Dec. 7, an officer from the PAPD responded to HWY 365 in reference to a robbery, according to a news release.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect, who is now in custody, took “property” from a female victim. As the suspect fled the scene, a concerned citizen attempted to apprehend him. The suspect assaulted the citizen, but was later caught and taken into custody.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Criminal Investigation Division of the PAPD.