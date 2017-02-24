Man sentenced to 99 years for child sexual assault

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Feb. 24 that Ramon Anthony Montoya, 31, of Beaumont, Texas, was found guilty by a jury for the first-degree offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The jury assessed Montoya’s punishment at 99 years confinement in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Montoya was formally sentenced by Judge John B. Stevens, Jr.

On November 21, 2014, an outcry was made by a five year old female that Montoya had been sexually abusing her. The mother of the victim immediately notified law enforcement. Detective Tiffany Sanders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. During the investigation, Montoya made incriminating statements to Detective Sanders. Montoya compared his relationship with the victim to that of a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mike Laird and Tom Kelley.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Kelley said, “This case was difficult for everyone involved, from the victim and her family to the jury. We first want to thank the jury for their verdict and for their service this week. We’d also like to thank Detective Tiffany Sanders, the Garth House, and Brenda Garrison for their involvement in seeking justice for this victim and for all victims. Finally, the real hero in all of this was the victim. No child should ever have to go through what she went through, but without her courage, we would not have been able to see that justice was done.”

Under the law, Montoya is not eligible for parole due to the victim’s age. Montoya must also register as a sex offender.

- Jefferson County District Attorney's Office