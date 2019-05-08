Man sentenced for exposing himself to children

A man who was found guilty in March of indecency with a child by exposure by a Jefferson County jury was sentenced to 15 years incarceration on May 6 by Judge John Stevens.

Information presented by the district attorney's office showed Juan Manuel Alameda Fernandez, 57, had exposed himself to two girls, ages 9 and 12, on June 25, 2018, as the girls attempted to catch a stray cat in a neighboring yard. The two heard Fernandez call to them from inside his bedroom window. When the looked, they saw Fernandez naked and masturbating while making eye contact with them.

The girls told their neighbor who immediately notified the victims' parents and law enforcement. A forensic interview at the Garth House in Beaumont provided consistent details regarding the incident from the two victims.

The investigation revealed Fernandez had previously offered the victims food and jewelry, with Fernandez even asking one of the girls to call him and providing his phone number to her.

Fernandez was indicted on Aug. 8 and found guilty on March 6. He was sentenced following a pre-sentencing hearing. Fernandez faced up to 20 years in jail due to a prior drug-related conviction.