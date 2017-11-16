Man sentenced in infant sex assault

Cedric Dwight Madison to 99 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child Nov. 9 following a two-day trial during which jurors heard statements and considered evidence in the attack on a baby merely three months old.

According to reports from the Beaumont Police Department following Madison’s initial arrest on the charges, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Betty Lane on Aug. 5, 2016, shortly before 11 p.m. in reference to a sexual assault in progress. The complaining witness told police that she had walked into the residence to find Cedric Madison sexually assaulting her infant child.

At the same time officers were responding to the mother’s call for assistance, Madison called dispatchers at BPD and reported he was willing to turn himself in. He informed officers he was walking in the 1900 block of Ives Street. Police responded and placed Madison in handcuffs. At that time, he began to make verbal admission to the crime officers were investigating, “claiming that he needed to go to jail, as he molested” the baby, BPD Officer Jacob Froman reported in the probable cause affidavit filed for Madison’s arrest.

“Madison’s verbal admission was recorded by my Watch Guard audio/video system,” the officer further reported. “(The complaining witness) then arrived on scene, and she advised that she observed Madison in his bedroom, naked” sexually assaulting the baby.

Madison was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and taken into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and was still being held on a $250,000 bond at the time of his trial.

Madison pleaded not guilty to the charges at his trial. The jury found him guilty and, at Madison’s request, assessed his sentence.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; text-indent: 12.0px; line-height: 11.0px; font: 11.0px 'Times New Roman'}

As Criminal District Judge John B. Stevens Jr. called jurors back into the courtroom following their deliberations, Madison closed his eyes and took a breath. He evidenced no emotion, however, upon hearing the reading of his 99-year sentence. He was taken into custody at the conclusion of the trial.

The infant is “the youngest victim in an aggravated sexual assault case ever prosecuted in Jefferson County,” District Attorney Bob Wortham stated in a news release following sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin, who prosecuted the case, said, “The verdict in this case ensures that this defendant will never harm another child. I’m proud that this community stood up for the safety of our children.”