Man shot twice in driveway

A man was shot in twice in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of 62ndStreet in Port Arthur on the night of Friday, Nov. 16.

According to a press release from Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD), the gunshot victim stated that he had been approached by four black male subjects who had stopped in the roadway in front of the residence, exited the car the approached him. One of the actors then produced a handgun and shot the victim twice. The gunshots drew the attention of the homeowner who came outside armed, and scared the subjects off. At the time of this release, the victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Port Arthur Police at (409) 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). An anonymous tip can also be placed to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app.