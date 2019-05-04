Man stabbed, thrown in dumpster

On May 3, at about 8:30 a.m., Beaumont police officers responded to Longshoreman's Hall in reference to a disturbance that led to an aggravated assault with a knife.

Upon their arrival, witnesses told officers a man had been stabbed and thrown in a nearby dumpster. Fire and EMs responders found a 52-year-old victim, described as transient, and transported him to a local hospital.

The suspect in the assault was described as a black male in his late 40s, tall, thin, with short hair and a goatee, wearing black pants, gray tank top, and his gums are noticeably exposed. After the suspect stabbed the victim, he picked him up and threw him into the dumpster. He was last seen walking in the Charlton Pollard Park headed toward McGovern Street. He had removed his shirt and was carrying it.

Numerous officers responded and searched the area. Anyone spotting the victim is asked to call 911.