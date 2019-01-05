Man wanted for Nederland shooting in custody

A man Nederland police believe responsible for shooting his estranged girlfriend on Dec. 21 is in custody at the Jefferson County Correction Facility..

David Whittington Jr, 48, reportedly went to a Department of Public Safety office in Chambers County on Jan. 3 and turned himself in on Jan. 3. He was transported to Jefferson County.

Nederland officers responded to a residence on Detroit Avenue just after 6 a.m. and found a 35-year-old Hispanic female had been shot in the chest and head. She was transported to a nearby hospital and immediately went into surgery. She is expected to recover from her injuries.