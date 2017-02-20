Marijuana worth $36,000 found in I-10 bust

On Feb. 16 around 7:15 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies participated in a joint drug checkpoint operation with the Beaumont Police Department, DEA, ATF and FBI on I-10 near Hwy 365, JCSO Capt. Crystal Holmes reported Feb. 17.

After observing numerous traffic violations, a Jefferson County narcotics agent initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 BMW SUV in the 19000 block of FM 365. After stopping the vehicle and while the deputy was speaking to the two occupants, a Beaumont police K-9 immediately indicated that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle. A search of the BMW was conducted, resulting in the recovery of approximately 18 pounds of suspected hydroponic marijuana. The suspected marijuana was vacuum sealed and located in a set of luggage in the back seat of the vehicle. The street value is approximately $36,000.00.

A 27 year old Port Arthur man, Osama Fayyaz, and a 25 year old Richmond, Texas woman, Naureen Gheewalla, were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for third degree felony possession of marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office