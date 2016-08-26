Market Basket food drive to help Louisiana flood victims

Market Basket announces that they are accepting non-perishable food, water and non-food necessities for Louisiana flood victims at all 34 stores in Texas and Louisiana.

The collection drive started Wednesday, Aug. 17 in all Market Basket stores and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 3, at which time donations collected will be shipped to relief agencies for immediate distribution.

“This is Market Basket’s way of being able to help all the communities and families that have been displaced and devastated by these unprecedented floods in Louisiana,” said Skylar Thompson, president of Market Basket. “With our locations in Texas and Louisiana, we have a store just minutes away from hundreds of thousands of residents, which will make it easy for people to donate. And we have in-store most of items that the people in affected areas need.”