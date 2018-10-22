Mauriceville man charged with family violence

On Saturday, Oct. 20, around ‪5:37 p.m., the Vidor Police Department (VPD) was dispatched to the 2300 block of SH 12 in reference to a domestic disturbance with shots being fired.

Upon arriving, police found a woman and five children cowering down on the left side of a van. The woman stated that while she was driving, her husband had hit her and then had fired a gun once everyone had exited the vehicle. The female had a laceration on the right side of her face above her eye and there was fresh blood running down her face.

When asked about the location of her husband, the female stated she did not know, but two of the children pointed to an apartment complex nearby. The male was located holding a small pink handgun to the right side his head. After several minutes of talking, the male tossed the handgun away and was taken into custody.

After the male had been secured a search of his pockets was conducted. A black box with a sliding lid was removed from his person. This box contained a substance which is suspected to be methamphetamine. The male was identified as Steven Edward Kyzar of Mauriceville.

Kyzar is charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence), possession of controlled substance, and unlawful carrying weapon (weapon free zone), and is being held at the Orange County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

--information courtesy of Captain Rodney Johnson, Vidor PD