Media mixer at Dishman Art Museum

The Press Club of Southeast Texas invites members and students of all disciplines to the Dishman Art Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 for a free media mixer. The museum is located on the Lamar University Campus at 1030 East Lavaca St.

Meet members of the media from various outlets and learn more about radio, print and broadcast journalism from experienced professionals. Find out what happens behind-the-scenes from producers, camera operators and others who bring the news to homes all over Southeast Texas.

For more information, visit the Press Club of Southeast Texas and Lamar University Communication Department websites.