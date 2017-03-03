Medical benefit lunch for Detective Ener on March 22

The Beaumont Police Department is hosting a medical benefit lunch for Detective Robert Ener on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the training room of the Beaumont police station, located at 255 College Street.

The chicken and sausage gumbo will be $10 per plate, with rice, potato salad and bottled water. Desserts will also be for sale on site.

Robert Ener is a 29 year veteran of the Beaumont Police Department and detective in the Criminal Investigation Division as a computer forensic analyst in the Property Crimes Unit. Last September, Robert was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and has undergone extensive medical treatment, according to the event announcement.

Though the prognosis is good, Robert still has considerable challenges ahead. We look forward to seeing him back at work as soon as he is able.

"This benefit will assist our friend and fellow officer greatly with his mounting out of pocket medical expenses," the flyer said. "Your support is appreciated!"

Dine in or takeout is available, but no delivery service. Pre-orders for takeout can be made until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

To place an order with Cindy Bloodsworth by phone, email, or fax, contact (409) 880-1092, cbloodsworth [at] beaumonttexas [dot] gov, or fax (409) 880-3844.