Medical Center of Southeast Texas holds 1st annual women’s expo

To help women to reconnect with their bodies, minds and spirit, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is holding its 1st annual Women’s Health & Wellness Expo on Saturday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo is free and open to the public.

“Overextended.” “Overstressed.” “Overworked.” These words are a reality for many women who are living in overdrive, taking care of their families, working 40-plus hours per week, and ensuring their household is running smoothly. And while they’re well aware of their lengthy list of responsibilities, not many are aware of the health status of their own bodies. That’s why The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, a community-focused hospital, is planning to treat Southeast Texas’ everyday “Wonder Women” to some much-deserved pampering, free health screenings, shopping with local boutiques and vendors, some incredible giveaways – including a 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative U.S. Mint Rose Gold coin worth over $420 – and a little “me time.”

Kristine Lilly, U.S Women’s Soccer World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and mom of two, will serve as a keynote speaker during the Women’s Health & Wellness Expo at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Lilly’s talk, “My Mental and Physical Health Routine to Stay Healthy on and off the Field,” begins at noon and offers tips on how to stay well while balancing a full plate of priorities.

The women’s expo Oct. 13 will offer a true 360-degree view of women’s health, covering wellness topics that most impact females of all ages. During the event, women will have the chance to meet certified breast navigators, schedule their annual mammogram, undergo health screenings and learn easy-to-implement tips to improve their health and wellness. Planned health screenings, seminars and assessments will include: glucose and total cholesterol screenings; BMI and weight loss education; heart disease and stroke risk assessments; blood pressure screenings and much more.

Attendees may also enjoy complimentary brunch items with “mocktails” while they shop with local boutiques and vendors, take part in beauty, health and wellness treatments and presentations, such as mini-makeovers with beauty tips; local boutique pop-up shops; nutrition and cooking demos; arts and crafts and more.

Each attendee will have the chance to register for many door prizes, including a chance to win the 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative coin.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is a provider of leading-edge, quality healthcare services in a family-friendly environment. With two hospital locations serving the Southeast Texas region, they are never far from home. The full service hospital in Port Arthur is a 204 bed acute care facility that has earned numerous distinctions for quality including accreditations for chest pain, stroke, emergency, neonatal intensive care and orthopedics. Just down the road, conveniently located in the west end of Beaumont, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Beaumont Campus is dedicated to providing leading-edge and exceptional emergency, surgical and diagnostic services to the Southeast Texas community. The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is a physician owned hospital that brings world-class medical expertise and compassion to the care of every patient.

Join the festivities, get screened and learn about women’s health at the expo, which will be held at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas at 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur. The event will be held at the Main Lobby Entrance, which is located at the front of the hospital. To register for the free event, visit www.medicalcentersetexas.org/events or call 1-877-765-WELL (9355).