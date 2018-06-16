Men arrested in stolen BMW

Two Beaumont men, 22-year-old Kendrick Malbrough and 19-year-old Jaquavian Mayberry, were arrested on multiple charges in Beaumont Wednesday, June 13.

According to a press release, at 1:25 p.m., a Beaumont Police Officer was patrolling the area of 2100 Washington when he observed a stolen black BMW. The officer recognized this as an active stolen vehicle out of the city. The officer also recognized the driver, Malbrough, as a person of interest in a recent homicide. The officer turned around to stop the vehicle. Malbrough fled in the stolen vehicle for a brief time, stopped in the 2200 block of Rockwell, and fled on foot. Mayberry remained in the vehicle and lied about his name, but was later identified and found to have a probation violation warrant from Marietta, Georgia. Several units, including two K-9 units, responded and helped locate Malbrough hiding under stairs at a residence at San Jacinto and Rockwell. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered two handguns. Malbrough and Mayberry were transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives and were later transported to Jefferson County Jail.

Malbrough was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two warrants for evading arrest/detention previous conviction and evading detention with a motor vehicle. Mayberry was charged with failing to ID/ fugitive and possession of a controlled substance, the reason being that drugs that were later found hidden in his clothing.