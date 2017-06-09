Spindletop Center provided Mental Health First Aid training for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Lumberton Police Department officers Wednesday, May 24, at the BPD training room.

Approximately 24 police officers participated in the training, part of an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between mental health providers and law enforcement and concentrate the expertise of both to best treat individuals with mental health problems.

The course teaches the skills, resources and knowledge to help connect an individual in crisis with appropriate professional, peer and self-help care. Participants learn the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, build understanding of the importance of early intervention, and learn how to help someone who is in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge.

First responders go through an eight-hour training program that teaches them a five-step action plan to assess a situation, select and implement appropriate interventions, and secure appropriate care for an individual experiencing a mental health or substance use problem.

The training was part of a partnership, called ASAP (Assistance, Stabilization and Prevention), formed to address the needs of local communities, as law enforcement officers are increasingly the first responders to people in a psychiatric crisis, said Amber Woods, Spindletop Center director of Crisis Services.

“It’s a program where we have a qualified mental health provider, a person who is trained in identifying a crisis and providing intervention to help stabilize it, and get the person the help they need,” Woods said. “They pair up with mental health deputies. We had someone from the mental health side and law enforcement side working side by side to better address the situation.”

Woods said Spindletop received a grant to provide the training.

“It was a grant to help prevent jail admissions and readmissions for people who don’t need to be going there because of mental illness,” she said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Deputy Thomas Smith, one of three mental health deputies employed through the ASAP partnership, led the May 24 training.

“Mental Health First Aid for Public Safety provides officers with more response options to help them deescalate incidents and better understand mental illness so they can respond to mental health related calls appropriately without compromising safety,” Smith said.

“It was really to teach them, when you start seeing (mental health crises) happen, what do you do and how do you go about (handling) it as a first responder?” Woods added. “How do you get them the best help? … Instead of restraining them, because this is what’s going on, sometimes (you) can address this better by listening and by talking to this person calmly and trying to be assuring.”

Mental health challenges – such as depression, anxiety, psychosis and substance use – are shockingly common in the United States.

In fact, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), more than one in five American adults will have a mental health problem in any given year — 43.8 million, or 18.5 percent.

According to NAMI, in a mental health crisis, people are more likely to encounter police than get medical help. As a result, 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year. Nearly 15 percent of men and 30 percent of women booked into jails have a serious mental health condition, according to NAMI statistics.

Even more disturbingly, one-fourth of those killed in officer-involved shootings were experiencing an emotional crisis, according to a 2015 Washington Post study. The Treatment Advocacy Center found that persons with severe mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed by police than other civilians. In addition, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) reported that 63-76 percent of incarcerated adults and 50-70 percent of juveniles “met the criteria for a mental health disorder.”

To address the problem, the National Council for Behavioral Health certifies facilities throughout the nation, including Spindletop Center in Beaumont, to provide Mental Health First Aid courses to prepare their communities with the knowledge and skills to help individuals who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.

The local training is a combined effort between Spindletop and law enforcement, Woods said.

“It’s not just a testament to Spindletop … it’s (police) understanding there’s an issue here that we don’t know how to address necessarily, so let’s work together,” Woods said.

“Because of the lack of programs in place, we’re dealing with them on the street level, and it’s not going to get any better as far as the amount, especially with the number of veterans having issues,” said Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary. “I felt like we needed to join … with Spindletop and learn how to handle folks that are battling mental health issues.”

“There are so many issues out there that need to be addressed,” Singletary continued. “We’ve gone through this training before, but we thought we needed an update and it was very beneficial. … We’re going to follow up on it and have some additional training classes down the road. .. I’m very proud of the initiative that Spindletop has taken to get out there and partner with law enforcement to try to address these issues.”

For more information about Mental Health First Aid, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org/cs.