Meth found on Bolivar beach

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reported 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine was found on Bolivar beach. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $20,500.

Hawthorne warned those who may stumble across such a find are encouraged to immediately call the sheriff's office and refrain from touching the suspected drugs, as it could result in exposure to harmful or even fatal substances.

Also never attempt to move or transport the suspected drugs. Leave it to law enforcement to remove safely.