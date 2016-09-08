The Mexican Heritage Society’s 48th Annual Fiesta is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Center is at 3401 Cultural Center Drive off Texas 73 in Port Arthur, with festivities running from 9:30 a.m. to midnight.

There will be pageants, contests, dance shows and concerts, plus food vendors will provide a feast of delicious Mexican dishes including an array of various types of “taquitos” and everyone’s favorite — corn in a cup. The Port Arthur Police Department will compete in a tamale-eating contest.

Tickets are $10 before 6:30 p.m. and $20 after 6:30 p.m.

A parade of the 31 Mexican states will be featured this year to give everyone an opportunity to feast their eyes on the beauty of Mexico. There will also be a children’s costume contest, Queen and Royal Court pageant and performances by Mariachi Monumental Tapatio, Mexican Heritage Folkloric Dancers and Sandy G y Los Gavilanes

“The Fiesta is about keeping the culture alive and sharing the beauty of our heritage with the community,” said Mexican Heritage Society President Gloria Moreno. “It also celebrates the Mexican Independence from Spain, which is observed on Sept. 16, and reunites former locals who grew up participating in the Port Arthur.”

For more information, view mexicanheritagefiesta.com or call (409) 673-3817.