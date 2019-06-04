Mexican national sentenced for illegal reentry

A 48-year-old Mexican national illegally living in the Beaumont area was sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Jose De Jesus Rocha-Perez pleaded guilty on Dec. 27 to illegal reentry by a previously deported alien and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on May 31 by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to information presented in court, in September 2018, Rocha-Perez was in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility in Beaumont following an arrest for public intoxication when a records check by a deportation officer revealed that Rocha-Perez was in the country illegally. Rocha-Perez was interviewed and admitted to being a citizen of Mexico and illegally present in the United States.

Further investigation revealed Rocha-Perez had multiple felony convictions including illegal entry into the United States, illegal reentry into the United States, larceny, burglary and assault. Rocha-Perez had also been deported from the United States on four separate occasions.

After completing his federal prison sentence, Rocha-Perez will be deported from the United States.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Enforcement and Removal Operations (DHS-ERO) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall L. Fluke.