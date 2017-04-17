Mid County first responders extinguishing flare up at Port Arthur pellet terminal

The Port Arthur Fire Department (PAFD) responded to a call from the German Pellets terminal located at the Port of Port Arthur on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at approximately 9:45 p.m. The initial assessment identified a hot spot at the top of silo number two.

The Port Arthur Fire Department followed German Pellet’s response procedures, and the situation was continuously monitored overnight by PAFD and German Pellets. The source of ignition is undetermined at this time.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, a significant temperature spike occurred igniting the organic material in the silo. The PAFD immediately extinguished the flare up, and began cooling the roof of the silo with water to reduce the temperature.

Port Arthur Fire requested assistance through the Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ Association. The Port Neches Fire Department responded immediately with an additional ladder truck, and were onsite by 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The City of Port Arthur and the Port Arthur Fire Department, along with other local resources including the Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ Association, Port Neches Fire Department, Motiva Enterprises, The Port of Port Arthur, and Acadian Ambulance Services, are working jointly with German Pellets to maintain the silo’s temperature and extinguish the hot spot.

The German Pellets production site in Woodville, Texas began production of pellets in 2013. The pellets are pressed from natural and untreated pine in the Woodville facility and transported to the storage facility located at the Port of Port Arthur before being shipped to the United Kingdom for use in their power plants.

The pellets are a preferred fuel source in European countries due to their compact nature, low emissions and they are a renewable energy resource. More information on German Pellets can be found on their website, http://www.german-pellets.de/en.html.

