Midnight Patrol officers apprehend auto burglary suspects

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 4, Beaumont police responded to more than 30 auto burglaries in the city’s West End. In response, officers on the Midnight Patrol conducted numerous special attentions at apartment complexes and neighborhoods along Major Drive.

Friday, Jan. 5, at about 1:45 a.m., Beaumont police responded to the 9600 block of Shepherd Drive in reference to an auto burglary in progress. The complaint witnessed men break into his vehicle and continue to burglarize other vehicles on the street. Officers arrived in the area quickly and apprehended Jason I. Hill, 17, and Brandon D. Everett, 17, both from Beaumont.

Hill and Everett were both found to be in possession of stolen property from several auto burglaries. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail each charged with multiple counts of auto burglary.

— BPD