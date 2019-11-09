Mike 'Tuffy' Hamilton passes away

Former Texas State Representative Mike "Tuffy" Hamilton passed away early this morning, according to a tweet from Rep Dade Phelan.

"Mike Hamilton passed away early Friday morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Services are pending."

Hamilton served as a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 19 for 10 years, from 2003 - 2013. During his tenure as a politician, Hamilton served as vice chairman of theNational Resources Committee and was a former member of the Calendars Committee. He attended Lamar University and was well-known as a Southeast Texas restauranteur. He operated Tuffy's Eatery in Mauriceville for more than 20 years, and most recently operated Hamilton's Restaurant and Bar in Port Arthur and The West Bar and Grill in Beaumont.

Hamilton was 58.